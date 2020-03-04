If higher education was traded as a stock, would you buy or sell?

It goes without saying that a college degree is a ticket to the middle class, a pathway to a more rewarding career and a lifetime of learning. That’s been the case since at least the GI Bill.

But admit it. You hesitated, just for a moment, before vowing to buy.

It’s a stretch to suggest that colleges and universities are at a crossroads. All the upsides of a diploma — the concrete earning power and the intangibles of personal enrichment — remain as true today as they were decades ago, when Missouri Western State University became a four-year institution.

But a university like Western finds itself, if not at a crossroads, then on bumpy terrain. State aid fails to keep up with costs, and colleges across the country are competing for a limited pool of high school graduates. An independent audit, covering a two-year period that ended last June, shows Western’s net position dropping $9 million, or 29%, as of June 30, 2019.

Whether this is reflective of structural challenges facing all universities or the cost of Western’s past decisions is irrelevant going forward. Western’s board and administrative leadership cannot wait for a white knight from Jefferson City, a baby boom that’s 18 years away or widespread acceptance of double-digit percentage increases in tuition.

The only option is to closely examine programs and majors — the lifeblood of any university’s mission. Make no mistake, this means cuts, a painful step that other universities have taken in recent years. In 2018, the state’s flagship university in Columbia eliminated 12 graduate programs and 185 jobs amid falling enrollment and state budget withholdings.

As a smaller institution, Western’s cuts are likely to be more modest by comparison, but its undergraduate enrollment has dropped over the last 10 years while the number of faculty increased. It’s a trend that’s difficult to sustain.

Perhaps the origin of Western’s dilemma, and that of any other institution of higher education, could be traced to the financial crisis of 2008-2009. The world avoided a Great Depression, but high unemployment made it harder for college graduates to find work at a time when dwindling government revenue contributed to rising tuition.

The result wasn’t an abandonment of college education, but a subtle re-appraisal of the costs versus the benefits. The economic shock has faded, but its echo is felt in students and parents who demand a little more practicality and job potential in exchange for thousands of dollars in debt.

The challenge for Western President Matthew Wilson isn’t to cut the budget. Lots of people can do that. It’s to do so in a way that adds rather than reduces value in higher education.