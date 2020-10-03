Maybe Mary Baack-Garvey should have seen it coming.

Back in February, Democrats ended a Senate filibuster on a redistricting measure that eventually became Amendment 3 on the November ballot. Most likely, a decision to end delaying tactics didn’t have much to do with a change of heart on the proposal itself.

More than likely, Democrats looked at the language, realized it wouldn’t hold up in court and decided to embrace the train wreck. Seven months later, Baack-Garvey found herself caught in the rail crossing, with lights flashing and a horn blaring.

So here we are, about a month before the election, with 1,700 Buchanan County voters learning that they were provided ballots with the wrong summary language on a measure that determines how Missouri’s legislative maps are drawn, and therefore determines who controls the Legislature. Baack-Garvey, the county’s chief election official, is scrambling to repair the damage.

Her critics were quick to pounce on the situation as an attempt to grease the wheels for Amendment 3, a confusing issue that Republicans support to replace a 2018 measure known as Clean Missouri. Baack-Garvey, a Republican, failed to ensure the necessary changes after an appellate court tossed out the original ballot summary for Amendment 3.

Voters shouldn’t require a law degree to understand the meaning. The biggest drawback to the original summary was it implied that Amendment 3 represented a technical change rather than a new way of drawing districts. Supporters of Amendment 3 would argue that voters also were misled in 2018.

This year, part of the issue is who is responsible for establishing boundaries — the demographer approved in the 2018 election or the governor-appointed commission called for in Amendment 3. The bigger issue, however, is the criteria for redistricting itself.

Clean Missouri requires districts based on partisan fairness and competitiveness, as determined by a mathematical formula. The thought is that fewer safe districts will lead to a Legislature that’s less polarized on issues of policy.

Amendment 3 repeals the demographer position and moves fairness and competitiveness to the bottom of the list. It puts more weight on districts that are compact and keep communities intact, with critics of Clean Missouri suggesting that the focus on competitiveness could result in oddly shaped districts.

As far conspiracies go, Baack-Garvey’s mistake is one that amounts to .007% of the statewide votes cast for the Clean Missouri Amendment in 2018. That means the incorrect ballots won’t swing the election, but Buchanan County’s chief election official needs to rebuild trust with the public. The mistake has zero bearing on whether Amendment 3 is a measure deserving of passage.