Elections should bring a sense of clarity. If one candidate receives 100 votes and the other only gets 90, then we all know what happens next.
That’s the beauty of democracy. The voters make their preferences known, the results are counted and there’s no dispute. It’s all in black and white, one little oval at a time.
It doesn’t always happen like that.
In reality, elections can sow confusion more than certainty. Some of this is collateral damage from social media, the 24-hour news cycle and the my-opponent-is-evil mentality in national contests. But local election authorities still have an obligation to do everything in their power to build trust in the process and remove doubt from the outcome.
At first blush, the results of the Feb. 8 municipal primary are crystal clear. In the race for mayor, John Josendale and Gary Wilkinson are the top two vote-getters. They move on, while the other two candidates go home.
But in the nine-person race for at-large City Council seats, things get muddled. We know that Randy Schultz, with 4,054 votes out of 7,863 ballots cast, is an outright winner and can bypass the April general election. That’s because he received a vote on the majority of ballots in the primary. We know that two other candidates, Andy Montee and Carl Jennings, are eliminated from the race. Voters were allowed four choices.
With 3,924 votes, the second-place finisher, Kenton Randolph, appears eight votes short of direct election to the council and instead has to face the remaining candidates in the general election. But in a legal challenge, Randolph argues that some voters may have left some races completely or partially unfilled on their ballots, which is known as an undervote. He argues that undervotes shouldn’t be calculated in the total number of votes, which could put his tally of 3,924 above the threshold.
In a margin this tight, undervotes could make a difference. While a recount could prove time-consuming and costly, Randolph raises a valid point that must be addressed.
With the number of at-large seats going from three to four, it’s hard to believe that this is the first time this issue will come up. One way or another, the city must resolve how to handle undervotes and, more importantly, it must make sure that the same standard is being used the same way on all races.
Randolph’s legal challenge is not a last-ditch effort of a sore loser. In fact, he would head into April as the front-runner.
Rather, no matter how it’s resolved, this should be viewed as an attempt to clear up an ambiguity that shouldn’t linger over our municipal election system.
