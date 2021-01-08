You won’t find many people who disagree with the statement that St. Joseph is a city that needs a little sprucing up.

A clean-up-this-town appeal has been launched from time to time over the last 20 years, yet the problem persists. It’s sort of like the Whack of Mole game, with derelict buildings, weeds and trash bags popping up instead of cute little rodents. In a 2018 St. Joseph Community Survey, 19% of respondents were satisfied with the city’s cleanup of litter and debris on private property.

By comparison, 42% were satisfied with snow removal, 48% were satisfied with enforcement of traffic laws and 66% expressed satisfaction with the maintenance of public buildings.

So it was not surprising to see that members of the City Council made community appearance a top goal for 2021. Clearly, we still have a mess on our hands. The problem is that it is not one mess, but a series of small ones that adds to what seems like an insurmountable problem.

Many councilmembers ran on this particular issue in 2018. The trouble is they also ran on doing something about crime, jobs and other issues that have a tendency to crowd out other priorities in the course of an average year, which last year was not.

Some of the discussion at a virtual meeting last week revolved around the Krug Park amphitheater and the Civic Arena. Both are untapped assets deserving of city attention and both, particularly the Civic Arena, could probably look better. But neither one is at the top of the list of eyesores that give St. Joseph a reputation for being a dirty town.

Part of this problem falls on the individual property owner, although the city probably understands the risk of appearing too heavy-handed on code enforcement. Some of the biggest culprits may be absentee owners of vacant buildings. Perhaps the city’s new Land Bank will begin to make a dent into the problem in residential areas, but remember that some of St. Joseph’s worst eyesores are abandoned retail buildings near the Belt Highway.

For city leaders, this vow to improve community appearance resembles the first trip to a gym following a resolution to finally get in shape. We know how those good intentions don’t last much past Valentine’s Day.

Maybe the city should approach community appearance much like the slightly out-of-shape person who really wants to look better in a swimsuit by beach season. A small victory — a noticeable cleanup at the Downtown hotel or one of those abandoned big box stores— would be a good start.