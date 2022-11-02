One of the more interesting issues on next Tuesday’s ballot doesn’t have anything to do with St. Joseph police compensation, legalized marijuana or Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine.
Just to our south, Clay County voters will decide on a measure to reduce its commercial property tax surcharge. Proposition A, as it’s known on county ballots, would lower this obscure tax on business and industry by 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, from $1.59 to $1.44.
This might seem like an eyes-glaze-over type of issue, especially for others in the state that don’t have a dog in this fight, but the Clay County measure brings up important questions.
The state of Missouri created the surcharge in 1985 to replace an outdated tax on business inventories. Today, Clay County’s tax stands as the highest in the state, probably because it replaced an inventory-based tax that brought in considerable revenue from the automobile factory in Claycomo.
By comparison, the surcharge is 93 cents per $100 valuation in Buchanan County, less than Jackson, St. Louis and Greene counties but more than Boone, Platte and St. Charles.
In Clay County, some businesses question why they pay this surcharge, which is assessed on real personal property (land and buildings) on top of all other property taxes. These businesses welcome the potential relief, but schools and other taxing districts have expressed reservations about the loss of revenue. It’s a debate that echoes any kind of discussion on the balance between growth and investment when a community considers a tax increase or reduction.
What’s important to consider, however, is the inflexibility of this particular tax. Unlike other property taxes, the commercial property surcharge cannot be adjusted downward as assessments increase, meaning that this particular tax rate is stuck in amber. This has the effect of rewarding the government but punishing businesses for growth. In addition, the surcharge can only be lowered by a vote of the people.
It’s also worth noting that the surcharge tends to hurt smaller businesses that don’t qualify as much for the abatements, incentives and breaks that local governments often provide to larger companies and developments.
There are huge differences between Clay County, a high-growth suburban area, and a place like Buchanan County which has seen a more modest increase in its assessed value. But 1985 is a long time to go without making a change.
That’s why the conversation in Clay County may be one that other parts of the state would want to have after the dust settles on this year’s general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.