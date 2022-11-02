This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


83273484

One of the more interesting issues on next Tuesday’s ballot doesn’t have anything to do with St. Joseph police compensation, legalized marijuana or Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine.

Just to our south, Clay County voters will decide on a measure to reduce its commercial property tax surcharge. Proposition A, as it’s known on county ballots, would lower this obscure tax on business and industry by 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, from $1.59 to $1.44.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.