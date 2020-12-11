If you’re the short guy, it makes sense to hang with a couple of buddies who are even more diminutive. It’s all about the comparison.

In this regard, the St. Joseph Civic Arena isn’t in a bad neighborhood. The facility might not be pretty, but it’s next door to a parking lot that’s not much to look at and a hotel that’s abandoned and falling into disrepair.

It’s underutilized, but no one’s doing anything right now because of COVID-19.

But the Civic Arena, which opened in 1980 and brought in acts like Willie Nelson and hosted Olympic weightlifting trials, can’t hide out in plain sight forever. At some point, the city needs to move forward on a new convention center or sink some serious funds into a public facility that gives off a dated, gloomy impression to those who enter.

With parks infrastructure, the city faces similar problems as the St. Joseph School District. Aging facilities stretch tax dollars to the limit, so difficult choices sometimes need to be made. Last month, the city learned that repairs to the Aquatic Park could cost $1.2 million and add only a decade of life before even more expensive work is needed. This fall, when the Parks Board helped rate future needs, Missouri Theater renovations came in first and second, with the Bode Ice Arena floor third and the Krug Park amphitheater coming in fourth.

The Civic Arena wasn’t even on the list, not because it lacks importance but because its capital needs are at another level.

It seems a serious decision about this building’s future was deferred while the city dreamed of a new convention center to anchor Downtown development. The struggles of the Downtown hotel, and the casino’s apparent reluctance to relocate, should pour cold water on the concept.

But the Civic Arena is an asset that has potential to generate retail spending from outside St. Joseph. Missouri Western State University’s success in bringing the NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament to St. Joseph adds urgency to get the facility spruced up before 2023. Word that a buyer has been found for the Downtown hotel adds a sense of hope.

But hope should be tempered with realism. City Hall could devote a separate wing to various feasibility studies for unrealized projects, so it’s hard to argue for another one devoted to a convention center that seems far fetched at this point.

The better plan would be to spend $5 million to $10 million on improvements to seating, lighting and sound and video systems at the existing facility. It still presents a funding challenge, but it’s one that city can offer with a straight face as a real need and an attainable goal to members of the City Council and the public.