Chris Connally might have been the Queen Elizabeth of St. Joseph police chiefs. He was there for so long people forgot to some extent what life was like before him.
Not quite seven decades, but 16 years is a long time to lead a city police department. Connally was hired on Jan. 3, 2006 — Vince Capell was city manager and David Jones was mayor — and he became the longest-serving chief in SJPD history in 2020.
It is a difficult job and, at times, a thankless one. One area where Connally was underappreciated was in building rapport with the minority community, something that created trust and helped the city avoid some of the anti-cop, defund-the-police mentality that swept the country after the George Floyd murder. In fact, in St. Joseph they’re trying to increase police funding.
Some associate Connally’s legacy with an increase in crime, but here it’s important to understand the difference between causation and correlation. Did it happen because he was here or while he was here? (The same question can be asked of newspaper editors and declining circulation). All in all, we think the community owes Connally a debt of gratitude.
But clearly, it’s a challenging job, one that’s even harder given the difficulty in hiring officers, so the St. Joseph City Council and City Manager Bryan Carter will make a momentous decision in the coming months. These policymakers should resist the urge to reflexively reach for a local candidate, a safe move that plays well with the local population. It might be particularly tempting since there’s a half-cent police sales tax on the November ballot, but the city should separate the tax from the search and seek the best possible candidate whether or not the person comes from the inside or the outside.
There are signs that the city is open to new ideas. On a 9-0 vote, the council passed an emergency ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting for a consulting contract with Rick Smith, the former chief of the Kansas City Police Department. Smith will evaluate the operations of the St. Joseph Police Department and issue a report to the city manager.
Smith left the Kansas City department at a time when he received criticism from Black Lives Matter and the Kansas City Star for the way excessive force complaints and police shootings were investigated, but he also had the officers’ backs and said the public didn’t see the good work that police do day in and day out. He was well-regarded by the rank-and-file in Kansas City.
In St. Joseph, he will be paid $250 an hour and no more than $25,000 for consulting services. While this seems like a large amount, it’s in the city’s best interest to get an outsider’s view at this time of great change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.