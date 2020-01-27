St. Joseph residents just endured a week of brutal winter weather. First came the ice, then the rain, followed by bitter cold and then some snow. There may have been that vague “wintry mix” in there somewhere.

So a hot, sunny day with buckets of falling water and spray hoses sounds pretty good right about now. A $1.8 million splash pad, scheduled to open in 2021 at Hyde Park, will make that image more than a winter fantasy in St. Joseph.

Before complaining about taking care of what we already have, remember that the city’s parks department faces a juggling act with balancing the competing needs of legacy facilities like golf courses and softball fields with the new disc golf course and pickleball courts that give the city a more modern verve. The splash pad is something that younger residents seem to demand, with some even traveling to Kansas City or smaller cities for this kind of summer amenity.

Progress on a splash pad also keeps a promise to voters who gave their assent as part of the most recent Capital Improvements Program, a measure that passed with a 3-to-1 margin in 2018. The city can make a legitimate claim to good financial stewardship, because the splash pad features shallow water and won’t require as many lifeguards as a traditional pool.

Long term, the city faces a more dicey issue in deciding whether to build a pool alongside the Hyde Park splash pad. At a recent meeting, city officials referred to an activity pool, a term that implies something less extensive than the other public pools in the city.

We’ll put it in the bluntest way possible. Does every part of town need a public swimming pool? Or, more precisely, is this a good use of taxpayer funds?

St. Joseph city residents fought hard for three public high schools in three distinct parts of town, a reaction that was understandable given the appeal of smaller schools and the deep ties many local residents have with these institutions. This same historic attraction doesn’t exist as much with swimming pools, which are aging facilities that saddle the city with costly repairs and challenges in finding enough lifeguards. The Krug Pool is not even open every day in the summer.

For the cost of building a new pool, one could argue that a better use of funds would be renting a bus to drive kids to the Aquatic Center every day. We are being facetious about that proposal, but we’re serious that the city may need to take a hard look at the utilization of current pools and the cost of a new facility before moving forward.

We think the splash pad represents a great addition for St. Joseph, but we also caution city officials about diving into more than they can handle with pools.