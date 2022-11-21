Chicago used to be called the “City of Broad Shoulders,” a memorable phrase credited to the poet Carl Sandburg. He meant it as a tribute to the work ethic in that blue-collar city.
The poem was published more than 100 years ago when a city used to take pride in making things. Today, manufacturing doesn’t enjoy quite as much esteem, at least in popular culture. In Bruce Springsteen’s “Factory,” the Boss says, “S{span}ee my daddy walking through them factory gates in the rain. The factory takes his hearing.” Tommy and Gina were livin’ on a prayer, not living the good life.
It doesn’t make you want to sign up. Today, many people feel that the dynamic cities don’t make things as much as design things or move money around. Two decades ago, it looked like factories were all going to move to Mexico and China.
Many have, but there’s still plenty that’s made in the United States and, more specifically, in St. Joseph. Most of us know by now that St. Joseph remains a manufacturing town, where products are made for vehicles, animals, food consumption, machine parts and more.
It’s a critically important part of St. Joseph’s economy, with 25% of the workforce engaged in manufacturing. The spillover impacts retail growth and capital investment in other fields, including numerous small businesses. Many of these jobs require some post-secondary education or apprenticeship. They pay very well.
Most of us know that, so much so that it starts to sound like a broken record. But people in St. Joseph shouldn’t take manufacturing for granted. In fact, they should celebrate it and take pride in being in a city that still makes things, much like their grandparents and great-grandparents did.
It’s easier to overlook the impact of manufacturing today because in many cases the end result isn’t the beer on your table or the car in your driveway or the phone in your pocket. Often, it’s a component or an ingredient, but it’s still an important part of the puzzle.
It takes a lot of moving parts, and St. Joseph’s part in that machinery of things should be a source or enormous pride.
St. Joseph recently was named the 12th-best place in the country to work in manufacturing. In comments for a story on this designation, one person noted how today’s factories are so clean.
It seemed like an odd statement, but what this person really means is that these aren’t the grimy, woe-is-me manufacturing jobs of Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi. These are high-quality, high-tech jobs that everyone should be proud of — workers, managers and even those of us who don’t toil with our hands on a daily basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.