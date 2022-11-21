This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Robot (copy)

An employee monitors and operates robotic welding equipment at I&M Machine & Fabrication in 2020. About a quarter of St. Joseph’s workforce is engaged in some form of manufacturing.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Chicago used to be called the “City of Broad Shoulders,” a memorable phrase credited to the poet Carl Sandburg. He meant it as a tribute to the work ethic in that blue-collar city.

The poem was published more than 100 years ago when a city used to take pride in making things. Today, manufacturing doesn’t enjoy quite as much esteem, at least in popular culture. In Bruce Springsteen’s “Factory,” the Boss says, “S{span}ee my daddy walking through them factory gates in the rain. The factory takes his hearing.” Tommy and Gina were livin’ on a prayer, not living the good life.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.