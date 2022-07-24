Finding ways to address homelessness has become a necessity, especially in the current economic situation.
When large amounts of federal stimulus money became available, Community Action Partnership petitioned the St. Joseph City Council for funding to assist with permanent supportive housing. There was certainly a need in our community.
An $800,000 allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act was approved for CAP to build what’s known as tiny homes for transitional housing. But now, CAP is not going to build tiny homes because another nonprofit had begun a similar effort with nearly identical goals and scope.
To some extent, this isn’t about CAP, an organization that has been a positive force in combatting homelessness. It is certainly a worthy recipient of taxpayer funding to this end.
The city wrote a fairly open-ended contract for use of ARPA funds, which in hindsight seemed to be a mistake. While the understanding of CAP is that there is leeway regarding the exact usage, there is still an expectation that directly addressing homelessness is part of the funding. As of now, it is not clear what the exact usage will be.
The city should try to figure that out. Remember, the council wasn’t shy about asking Family Guidance Center, another ARPA recipient, to answer a few extra questions about its plans for using stimulus funds. It wasn’t pleasant at times, but the result was a clearing of the air and a greater sense of trust.
Those applicants who were denied ARPA funding might be wondering if the city is going to pursue a similar level of due diligence with CAP. You can’t blame them for asking the question.
These taxpayer funds entrusted to our city council can do great good in the hands of qualified entities like CAP. However, the council, the taxpayers and the organization must practice consistent oversight and transparency. If plans change, clarity and accountability from all parties ensure confidence and effective use of these funds in the future.
If CAP is not going to use ARPA funds for its originally intended purpose, then it’s the council’s job as stewards of taxpayer money to require this agency to either reapply or, at the very least, appear at a public meeting to answer questions about what it will be doing with this funding. Remember, federal money is not free money, certainly not in the taxpayer’s mind.
The council needs to assert its oversight role. We think taxpayers want to see effective programs to address homelessness in St. Joseph, but they aren’t too interested in writing blank checks.
