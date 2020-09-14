It’s unfair to suggest that the city of St. Joseph’s REC Center amounted to the final nail in the Downtown YMCA’s coffin.

There were many nails. The cost of upkeep at the Downtown YMCA building. Private gyms that popped up around town. The YMCA’s new east side facility. Other YMCA commitments, from child care to Camp Marvin Hillyard.

But the REC Center was another of those hurdles that contributed to the decision to close the Downtown YMCA on Oct. 1. So an observer could see some irony in the city establishing a committee to examine the future of the Downtown facility.

Surely, some would love to see the city step in to fill the void south of Downtown and keep the indoor, heated pool operating. But the city’s own sprawling parks footprint should provide reason for caution.

The REC Center, which opened in 2012, provides a modern setting for fitness and sports like basketball and volleyball. The city budget shows that user fees don’t cover all of the facility’s annual expenses, so the general fund kicks in about $463,000 to balance the books. It’s hard to argue with that outlay for an amenity that taxpayers enjoy, but it’s also hard to see the city wanting to take on another exercise facility that potentially operates in the red.

Also, recall that the city already dipped a toe in the pool, so to speak, with a five-year use agreement that keeps the Thomas Eagleton Indoor Pool operating at Missouri Western State University. That pool was on the verge of closing until the city agreed to pay $61,400 to offset operating costs. The city also agreed to help manage the pool from September through March each year and to make additional payments for the remainder of the agreement based on expenses that exceed revenues.

It’s hard to imagine the city wanting to subsidize two indoor pools in separate parts of town, especially when the outdoor, city-owned pools are in need of expensive upgrades. The REC Center does not have a pool.

Clint Thompson, the city’s planning and community development director, argues the YMCA is a “huge part” of St. Joseph’s Downtown, so the city needs to play a role in finding a viable use. Certainly another vacant building isn’t what Downtown needs, but it’s also possible to envision a future for redevelopment that doesn’t involve the pool, racquetball courts and more.

Fortunately, Thompson tells our reporter that it isn’t an option for the city to buy the facility, given the level of need for that building and the strain it would place on the budget and other obligations.

Perhaps the committee can facilitate some sort of partnership or find a third party to operate this facility, but the city would be wise to stop right there. It’s already swimming in pools.