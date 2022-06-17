For too long, discussions on the future of the Livestock Exchange Building have been relegated to courtrooms or meetings of small groups of individuals. On occasion, this news organization jumps in with a feature on the deplorable condition of a structure that once stood as a testament to the city’s industrial might.
It still stands, but that’s about all one can say at this point.
There are two scenarios for this building that the public should consider. One is an orderly demolition in favor of future redevelopment of a greenfield site, much like what happened with the Robidoux Hotel in the 1970s. To this day, preservationists still lament the loss of that kind of irreplaceable structure.
The other is the redevelopment of the building itself into some sort of commercial or residential space. That would certainly be the preference of Friends of St. Joseph, the nonprofit group that owns the building and to this point has attempted to keep it safe and secure before it’s lost for good. A rehab of this building requires some sort of public involvement and an investor to emerge as a champion.
That is the preferable outcome, something that has happened with similar buildings in Texas, Kansas City and Omaha, Nebraska, but first the public and municipal officials have to care. At some point, it would be worthwhile to place some sort of bond issue on the ballot just as a gauge of public support.
If the public says yes, then great. If the answer is no, then maybe there’s another beer commercial in St. Joseph’s future.
What’s not acceptable, however, is the third option that’s all too familiar in St. Joseph. The Livestock Exchange Building, designed by St. Joseph’s most noted architect, could simply burn to the ground as a result of transients breaking inside for shelter or pillaging opportunities. This would be heartbreaking, not just for the loss but because it would be passively enabled.
It would seem that some sort of renewed stabilization effort is needed before this fall when the weather cools and vacant building fires become more common. But two recent events add to the urgency. One was a small fire in early June, which the St. Joseph Fire Department extinguished before it spread.
The other occurred this week when a man was photographed trying to breach the building with a pickax. It was believed that he did not gain access.
Fall might be too late. If the city has no plans for this building, the least it can do is work with the ownership group and take an active role in providing lighting and upgraded fencing as well as clearing the weeds that help make it an inviting target.
It is not Friends of St. Joseph against the city. It needs to be a matter of civic pride, with everyone working together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.