In recent closed meetings, the St. Joseph City Council has discussed important issues and at times made key decisions affecting St. Joseph. Since last April, the new mayor and council have had nine such meetings, including eight in the last month.
This is not just an issue of the media versus public officials. An overuse of closed meetings can send the wrong signal to the public, the same public that elects people to office.
The concern about closed meetings has to do with accountability. While there’s no scenario when it’s reasonable to have the public or media present for salary negotiations with an employee group, on matters of broader policy it is incumbent to be as open and transparent as possible. The council seemed to reach a consensus on a major shift in public policy — that riverfront development is to occur near the casino rather than Downtown — either informally or through closed meetings.
While the end result of council discussions resulted in a decision that was reasonable, it was a significant deviation from the past understanding of city policy and one that deserved more of a public airing.
Why is this important? Complete transparency can shield the city from accusations of “back-door deals,” etc.
Matters like the negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police, Mosaic Life Care Foundation and other recent issues, thankfully, promise to have an overall positive effect on the community. However, it is important to consider whether the ends justify the means.
Public meetings often take more time and energy. They can involve a wide array of opinions and perspectives. Furthermore, there are times when public meetings can slow down the process of potentially good decisions. However, the people who participate in such meetings pay taxes that help fund the initiatives. Furthermore, they cast votes to elect those who are making those decisions on their behalf. They also vote on future tax issues, which is no small thing.
They deserve to be heard. It’s in everyone’s best interests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.