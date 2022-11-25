This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


With the results of the Nov. 8 general election, St. Joseph’s sales tax rate is no longer in the Goldilocks zone.

At 9.7% or more, there’s nothing “just right” about a rate that’s getting close to what consumers pay in St. Louis, Kansas City and other higher-tax cities. If you’re a government entity needing a funding boost in St. Joseph, good luck in the future if you’re asking voters for more.

