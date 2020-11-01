The best you could say about conversion therapy is that this controversial practice is a non-issue in St. Joseph. It simply isn’t common here.

The worst you could say is that the technique proves to be ineffective, degrading and possibly harmful to those that it purports to help. Major medical organizations, including the American Psychiatric Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, condemn this attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation through counseling. The AAP, which represents 67,000 primary-care pediatricians, found that therapy directed at specifically changing sexual orientation can provoke guilt and anxiety while having little or no potential for achieving changes in orientation.

With this backdrop, a proposed municipal prohibition on conversion therapy should be a short putt, a statement that does little more than affirm the dignity of individuals who don’t need to be “changed” because of who they are. Similar bans were enacted in Columbia, Kansas City and St. Louis. California, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Washington, D.C., and the Canadian province of Ontario have passed legislation banning conversion therapy for minors.

But the attempt to advance this issue through the St. Joseph City Council seems to be high-centered in what appears to be a local version of the culture wars. The council received an earful at a work session last week, with opponents suggesting that a ban would infringe on religious freedom. Those who support the measure, sponsored by Councilwoman Brenda Blessing, note that it seeks only to prohibit licensed counselors from using the therapy on minors. It wouldn’t apply to an unlicensed counselor at a church or in a religious setting.

Part of the council’s job is to listen and let the public give feedback, but this elected body also needs to make tough calls when necessary. While the practical effect of a conversion therapy ban is minimal — it’s so uncommon that it’s a little like prohibiting unicorns on Frederick Avenue — the measure would be interpreted as a broad statement of inclusion and acceptance.

There is nothing wrong with that kind of statement from a council that’s supposed to represent everyone. Allowing someone to be who they are shouldn’t be viewed as an issue that pits liberals against conservatives or the religious against agnostics. It’s simply a statement that all of us share a common humanity.

If you asked members of the public to rate the most important municipal issues, conversion therapy would fall far below streets, crime, jobs and other priorities. But this issue is not insignificant.

The council should approve a ban on conversion therapy.