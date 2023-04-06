This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


IMG_9461.JPG (copy)

Kansas City Chiefs fans participate in the Red Rally celebration at Civic Center Park last July in St. Joseph.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Come late July, you won’t find many people complaining about the Kansas City Chiefs returning to Missouri Western State University for training camp.

Come to think of it, you won’t find many naysayers on any day. Not after the Chiefs and Missouri Western announced that the team would return to St. Joseph for two more years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.