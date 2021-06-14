If you do the math, the $2.5 million set aside for the airport tower in St. Joseph would amount to less than 1% of the total state budget.

That doesn’t make this state funding any less significant. The air traffic control tower at Rosecrans Memorial Airport is located in buildings that date back to the 1950s, meaning that modernization is long overdue for an asset that’s critical to the Air National Guard mission and the overall economy of St. Joseph. The city maintains the tower, and the Air Guard staff operates it.

Long-anticipated improvements gained serious momentum after $2.5 million for tower upgrades was placed in the $282 million state capital improvements budget. The legislature passed that budget in early May.

This 13-page budget document is filled with spending that’s often of local interest in various parts of the state, meaning it doesn’t get a lot of attention. (The exception would be $950,000 for new carpeting in the House and Senate chambers. That raised a few eyebrows.)

For those in Northwest Missouri, the capital budget includes $3 million for renovations at Big Lake State Park, $644,000 for improvements to Scanlon Hall and $2.5 million for other infrastructure at Missouri Western State University, $4 million for design work for North Central College’s new satellite campus and $5 million for the central plant at Northwest Missouri State University.

All of these are expenditures that benefit local and regional economies in Northwest Missouri, as long as money isn’t withheld for budgetary reasons down the road.

For the Rosecrans tower, additional local, state or federal funding will be necessary to get this project off the ground. But the state funding is a key step in bringing this dream closer to reality. It also comes at the right time.

The Air National Guard is in the process of moving its facilities and operations to the north side of the airport, which provides additional flood protection and helps solidify the future of the 139th Airlift Wing in St. Joseph.

It also opens up the southern part of the base for development, making tower upgrades even more essential. Rosecrans General Manager Abe Forney calls the airport the gateway to the community. “When people walk into the terminal building, I want a professional setting. I want it to look like we want St. Joe to look,” he told our reporter.

With the key funding for tower improvements, this gateway might look more like a modern amenity for a vibrant city, rather than a small airfield stuck in the 1950s.

The tower was built in 1952 and stood the test of time, including two major floods that impacted Rosecrans. It’s time for an update as this airport looks to the future.