A flip-flop occupies the lower rungs of political behavior, somewhere between lying and kicking a dog. Pity the poor politician accused of flip-flopping.
This is unfair. A flip-flop suggests an open mind and an ability to digest new facts or shifting public opinion. It shows leadership that is flexible rather than rigid, a trait that can nip bad ideas in the bud.
The St. Joseph City Council did exactly that on Tuesday night. The council demonstrated admirable flexibility in its decision on new district maps for the next municipal election. In a meeting that at times resembled an episode of “Parks and Recreation,” with City Manager Bryan Carter playing the role of Ben Wyatt explaining why things are the way they are, the council jettisoned an earlier version of district maps that would have created confusion.
Instead of a map with narrow strips protruding like a spiderweb from a Downtown nexus, the council opted for a more square-shaped version with roughly four quadrants in each corner of the city. It’s possible something was given up in terms of equal population or income distribution, but that’s more than made up for in having four coherent districts that give the voting public a better idea of who represents them on the council.
St. Joseph voters, in June of 2020, approved a change to the City Charter that reduces the number of district council seats from five to four. An additional at-large position will be added, keeping the total number of council seats at eight, plus the mayor.
The council was required to figure this out in a timely matter so that candidates know what positions to run for in next year’s municipal elections. The filing period begins in November.
A Charter Commission wanted to strike a balance between at-large representation that transcends factionalism and districts that can accommodate citizens at the neighborhood level. You can disagree with some of the details, like whether the South Side district should go all the way to Riverside Road or stop at 28th Street. In fact, much of the public discussion Tuesday night came from South Siders who worried about losing a voice in redistricting.
The council didn’t need to worry about which part of town keeps its identity intact with the new districts. Neighborhoods change all the time, and who knows what the next 10 years will bring? But clearly, voters envisioned squares, rectangles and straight lines when they signed off on four districts, not a confusing spiderweb that looked gerrymandered for no purpose.
This new restricting map accomplishes what the voters asked for in the City Charter election. It was worth the flip-flop, or whatever you want to call it.
