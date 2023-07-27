This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


St. Joseph’s first Capital Improvements Program started modestly in 1989. A two-year, quarter-cent tax provided $7 million for three projects: improvements to Rosecrans Memorial Airport, development of what was known as the Mi-Ho industrial site and construction of Stockyards Expressway.

Since then, St. Joseph voters have approved extensions of the CIP on six occasions. The CIP, now a five-year tax, has funded significant investment in public safety, infrastructure and amenities. If you live in St. Joseph, the fruits of this tax are visible with wider streets and modern fire stations. The tax may impact where you work (business parks) and where you play (an aquatic park and a softball complex).

