St. Joseph’s first Capital Improvements Program started modestly in 1989. A two-year, quarter-cent tax provided $7 million for three projects: improvements to Rosecrans Memorial Airport, development of what was known as the Mi-Ho industrial site and construction of Stockyards Expressway.
Since then, St. Joseph voters have approved extensions of the CIP on six occasions. The CIP, now a five-year tax, has funded significant investment in public safety, infrastructure and amenities. If you live in St. Joseph, the fruits of this tax are visible with wider streets and modern fire stations. The tax may impact where you work (business parks) and where you play (an aquatic park and a softball complex).
The latest version of the CIP, up for renewal in the Aug. 8 election, shows how much has changed and how much remains the same. The tax, if renewed, is expected to bring in nearly $34 million over five years. It remains grounded in public safety and infrastructure. Some of the largest projects include $4.2 million for a South Side fire station, $3.5 million to widen Cook Road, $3 million for Eastowne Business Park and $2.5 million for street improvements around town.
The tax would fund 23 projects in all, plus another 12 on a supplemental list. It’s tempting to take a “what’s-in-my-neighborhood” approach to assessing the tax, but anyone in St. Joseph would benefit from $500,000 in upgrades to the 911 system. All with a sense of community should welcome $1 million to build sidewalks at two schools, regardless of whether they have children attending.
Some might question money for urban trails, pickleball courts or new seating in the Missouri Theater, but one big change from 1989 is the realization that a community’s future is tied to livability as much as smooth streets. You could build all the business parks in the world or patch every pothole, but there’s no guarantee people will want to live here. The CIP seeks to strike a balance between amenities and hard infrastructure.
Those advocating for the passage of the 2023 proposal will point to the fact that it’s not a new tax and that past promises were kept. However, we would argue looking at this tax a different way, like an optical illusion that shows two wine glasses and then something else.
The issue isn’t what’s been done but the work that remains.
Passage of that first tax in 1989 must have seemed like a big deal at the time, but in reality, it barely made a dent in what can be an overwhelming list of civic needs. It’s a list that will only expand because St. Joseph, like any city worth its salt, is a work in progress.
We’re never done improving, fixing or investing in ourselves. That’s why the CIP on Aug. 8 deserves your support.
