How many potholes could the city of St. Joseph fill for $11,000?

Every two years, the Community Alliance conducts a survey that provides insight into what citizens think about the quality of life in St. Joseph. This survey costs $11,000, a justifiable expense because attaining a statistically valid community sampling takes expertise.

Some in City Hall, however, are piqued at the responses in the latest community survey. It seems that the people in St. Joseph say that city streets and public safety are top concerns. To this, city officials reply, in essence, “But have you seen our maps of road improvements?”

It isn’t surprising that streets and crime are the top concerns of people in St. Joseph. The only surprise is that those in City Hall are so surprised.

“It just flabbergasted me that that was one of the top issues again,” Councilman Gary Roach said of the findings on streets.

Mayor Bill McMurray said poor regard for street maintenance might be due to a lack of communication.

Well, either that or potholes.

The city’s own budget shows that, in the fiscal year 2020-21, a total of 2,100 potholes were patched with 305 tons of asphalt. The fiscal year 2015 budget showed 517 tons of asphalt for 10,126 potholes.

That doesn’t mean the city is doing a poor job with potholes or general street repair and maintenance. City officials touted more than $39 million spent on roads since 2014, with a new source of funding coming from the local use sales tax.

It’s just that the freeze-and-thaw cycle, coupled with 440 miles of streets and roadways, creates a whack-a-mole phenomenon. You might feel you’re caught up, but wait until after the next winter. The city’s budget shows some challenges, such as the loss of the slurry seal program due to budget cuts, which may have impacted public opinion. The city put down 8.6 miles of slurry seal on streets in the last fiscal year, compared to 23 miles in the fiscal year 2014.

There’s also a psychological factor that can’t be ignored. People tend to give opinions to surveys based on their own personal experience, so even if the city spends $39 million on streets, you’re going to vent if you hit a particularly bad pothole that day. Perhaps city officials don’t get on social media much, but if they did, they might notice that folks do tend to accentuate the negative. What did you expect people to say? The abandoned buildings look charming?

When digesting these survey results, it’s best to keep your chin up and your ears open. Don’t take it so personally, but don’t discount it, either.

In fact, if you can’t handle the criticism, then don’t commission the survey in the first place. See how much asphalt $11,000 will buy and then start shoveling.