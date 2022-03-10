Any time a professional sport has a lockout or a strike situation, the American public tends to look at it in the same way we would look at members of Congress haggling over their own pay raises. Billionaires (owners) negotiating with millionaires (players) about a bigger piece of a rather large pie. This tends to evoke an immediate disconnect from fans.
Such was the case in the latest version of Major League Baseball’s labor strife.
In light of still lingering COVID-19 concerns, a terrible war overseas and spiking inflation, it was easy to dismiss surly negotiations between players and owners as unimportant and even embarrassing. This was especially true when those most affected were the ancillary workers who rely on MLB during the spring and summer months.
This lockout threatened not only the finances of ancillary workers but also the popularity of a sport that is seeing dwindling interest and more difficulty in its recruiting process. The minor leagues, which fosters future major-league talent, are composed of players who make far less than six figures (not even close to the near-seven figures the average MLB player makes).
However, the most damaging aspect of the MLB work stoppage was in smaller markets, like our own in the Kansas City area. In bigger metropolitan areas like Los Angeles, New York or Houston, the economic impact is absorbed more easily.
Costs are rising for all teams. Historically, there was no salary cap in the MLB, though, so big-market teams spent billions while teams like the Royals consistently lost key core players and were forced to rebuild over a few years. It was good to see that the lockout was relatively short-lived, and we hope that a final deal will address the inequity of big and small markets. Until then, loyal fans of small-market teams wait and hope that the hemorrhaging of potential income — and future players and fans — doesn’t foreshadow another long dry spell of losing seasons and disappearing prospects.
Because while all fans can rejoice that it’s time to play ball again, a worst-case scenario is a deal that creates an even greater imbalance between large and small markets.
For the sake of all fans, a deal that gets players on the field and gives all teams a chance is crucial for the sport. Let’s hope it’s able to restore confidence and loyalty in what was once called “America’s Pastime.”
