The Kansas City Chiefs have the distinction of being the last major American sports franchise to adopt a nickname with a Native American theme.
It’s also a name that includes a connection to St. Joseph. Back in 1925, long before there was a phenomenon called the Super Bowl, H. Roe Bartle organized the Boy Scouts tribe of Mic-O-Say in Northwest Missouri. Bartle, an admirer of Native American culture and traditions, went on to become a two-term mayor of Kansas City. He carried the nickname “chief” for the remainder of his life.
He also helped convince Lamar Hunt to move the Dallas Texans to Kansas City. The football team could have become the Kansas City Texans, which would make as much sense as the Los Angeles Lakers or the Utah Jazz, but the owner decided it would be best to change the name.
Fans expressed support for naming the team the Chiefs. Hunt agreed, partially in tribute to the mayor who started the Mic-O-Say tribe north of Kansas City so many years ago.
Today, Mic-O-Say still thrives at Camp Geiger in St. Joseph while the Chiefs enjoy a rabid following, especially after winning back-to-back AFC championships.
But things have changed since the team moved to Kansas City, and we’re not talking about instant replay. Maybe those team owners that came after Hunt were able to anticipate the vocal demands to get rid of Native American-themed team names, so they steered clear of the controversy.
In the most high-profile name change to date, the Cleveland Indians are rebranding themselves as the Guardians. Chiefs fans should take note of how this played out: the team first got rid of its cartoonish Chief Wahoo imagery, tried to downplay that they were called the Indians at all, then decided to change it completely.
The lesson here is that you’ll never be able to appease the woke mob, so the pressure continues to build, and the next thing you know your team is named after some bridge pillars.
The Chiefs have taken some steps toward softening criticism of their name, including a prohibition on fans wearing Native American paint and headdresses and the retiring of the Warpaint horse before games. The stadium will be called “GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.” We’ll see how that goes over. Do you know what they’re calling Sandstone Amphitheater these days?
Didn’t think so.
The Chiefs don’t need to make a change because not all names are equally offensive, like Redskins or Indians. A chief is a position of stature, just like an admiral, a general, a senator or a king. All have been team nicknames in the past.
There’s no reason the Chiefs shouldn’t keep returning to training camp in St. Joseph as the Chiefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.