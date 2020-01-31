This weekend, selling Chiefs camp in St. Joseph is a little like driving the ice cream truck on the hottest day of summer.

With training camp, you won’t find many naysayers as the team prepares for its first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. Imagine, though, a different scenario.

What if Andy Reid, after getting fired in Philadelphia, boards that flight to Arizona and likes what he hears from the Cardinals brass? What if the Chiefs don’t trade up for Patrick Mahomes and instead go with more retreads under center? What if they don’t defy the odds and come from 24 points down against the Texans?

Chiefs fans are pleased as punch that this parallel universe exists only in the minds of Broncos and Raiders supporters. But here’s the thing about the Super Bowl and training camp at Missouri Western State University.

It doesn’t matter.

Sure, there will be a post-Super Bowl buzz if the team and the university reach an agreement to bring the camp back to St. Joseph in 2020. That’s understandable, but we suggest that camp provides an immense benefit to St. Joseph — and merits the use of public funding — even if the team finishes 1-15.

In St. Joseph, taxpayers contributed $3.7 million for an indoor practice facility to bring the Chiefs to St. Joseph 10 years ago, at a time when government receipts were down because of recession. Missouri Western students also contributed through campus fees.

Did it pay off? Economic impact studies are notoriously inexact and optimistic, but there’s no denying that training camp brought record crowds to Missouri Western last July and August. Even the most pessimistic analyst would have to agree that some of the 63,000 fans went to a museum, bought a burger or at least topped off the tank before hitting Interstate 29. It’s hard to fathom another event, short of an eclipse, that would attract 63,000 people in St. Joseph.

It can be hard to swallow public incentives for a business as financially successful as an NFL team. But remember that facility improvements at Missouri Western, starting with the indoor sports complex, provide a year-round benefit for the wider community. That’s an argument that can’t be made about parking lot upgrades at Arrowhead Stadium.

In other cities, you’ll hear high-minded statements that the Chiefs are not worth the 10-year, $25 million publicly subsidized agreement that brought camp back to Missouri. In those same cities, you’ll notice a change of tune if the team starts looking at other sites.

In Buchanan County, city, county and university leaders would be justified in using public funds for facility improvements that would lead to a multiyear deal to bring training camp back where it belongs, in St. Joseph.