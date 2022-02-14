In a recent article in Slate magazine, Justin Peters predicted the Olympic Games would once again be thrilling and exciting, but the overall feel of the games would be “a complete horror show.”
This is not because of the amazing athletes from throughout the world. Nor is it due to the events themselves, which feature gravity-defying feats along with incredible focus and concentration.
The “horror show” part of the Olympics comes with the choice of venue. This year’s games in Beijing have been plagued by overwhelming political controversies. This includes long-term infringements on basic freedoms along with systemic violations of human rights, including forced labor and sterilization of the Uyghur minority.
COVID-19 has been an added distraction, of course. However, it is the blatant human rights abuses and the unfair trade practices of China that have shared the headlines with the athletic contests. China’s own athletes have been censored, and all athletes are heavily monitored in a country with limited and government-controlled access to communication.
To their credit, several nations, including the United States, engaged in a “diplomatic boycott” of these games. This means that several countries did not send official diplomats to the games, to send a symbolic message to the host country. Symbols are important, especially in the Olympics. The games are meant to bring countries and even refugees together to reflect what could happen if nations united in peaceful engagement: in this case, in athletic competition.
However, China’s economic power makes it virtually impossible to impose meaningful sanctions on it. Allowing China or any country to host the Olympics infuses billions of dollars into the host nation’s economy virtually overnight.
Therefore, since we do not wish to punish athletes, who spend their whole lives training to become the best in the world, it is time for the International Olympic Committee to act.
The complicated bidding process the committee uses to choose the venue for the Olympics should be modified to include human rights, fair trade practices and key freedoms like speech and press.
When Germany hosted the 1936 Summer Olympics, with Adolf Hitler watching, a young Black man named Jesse Owens from the United States won four gold medals. This demonstrates the possibility of making symbolic statements in the face of tyrannical governments. However, wouldn’t it be better if the athletes could stick to truly being athletes, while responsible governing bodies stop rewarding governments whose approach flies in the face of everything the Olympics is supposed to stand for?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.