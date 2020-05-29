In St. Joseph, a City Charter review can be an unnerving process.

A decision to reopen the Charter always comes amid an undercurrent to rip up this document that voters first approved in the early 1980s. Some would wish to revert to a strong mayor form of government that carries a certain appeal, but at the price of less professional management. Folksy populism doesn’t always equate to good governance.

A Charter Review Committee, which met last year, did its job in a responsible manner. One could argue with the details, such as whether to have more at-large council seats or staggered terms, but there’s no question this group of citizens made the right decision in nibbling at the edges of the Charter instead of taking a bite out of it.

St. Joseph voters head to the polls on Tuesday, June 2, to decide on four proposed changes to the City Charter that outlines the structure of municipal government.

Proposition 1 would change the makeup of the council to four at-large members and four elected members representing specific districts in the city. The total number of votes — eight council members plus the mayor — would remain unchanged.

Proposition 2 establishes stricter criteria for the attendance of elected council members at regular meetings, and Proposition 3 requires the council to approve a capital budget at the same time as an operating budget. The fourth proposed change would allow a council candidate to forego a second election after winning a majority vote in a contested primary.

All of these changes are reasonable proposals that would improve but not dramatically alter the mission and function of the elected council and city government operations.

In particular, the first change would represent a step forward for the city. The addition of another at-large council district accomplishes two goals. It allows greater citywide representation, thus diminishing the parochialism that holds St. Joseph back at times, while allowing the neighborhood districts to be drawn in a more rational way based, we hope, on four quadrants of the city map. No more narrow strips along the center of town.

We would have liked to have seen voters given a chance to move toward staggered council terms, an issue that was discussed during the Charter review. This would avoid a steep learning curve and major policy shifts every four years following a city election. But we also understand that sometimes less is more with this living document, which amounts to a constitution for the city. It deserves a scalpel instead of a sledgehammer.

Propositions one through four would manage to make the city better, not worse, for the citizens here. These changes deserve support on Tuesday.