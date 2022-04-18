In the late 1980s, St. Joseph schools, businesses and service organizations cooperated to start a program called Profit in Education.
Participating employers vowed to make a high school diploma or GED one of the requirements for getting a job at that particular business. This was one of several aspects of PIE, and it worked.
Graduation rates increased and businesses were able to benefit from a more educated workforce. The graduates, it should be noted, also gained from this program because a high school diploma offered more options for those who may want to switch careers or get some additional training later in life.
However, there was a built-in flaw with PIE, one that became apparent as the economy and the workplace, in particular the manufacturing workplace, began to evolve.
PIE implied that a high school diploma was all you needed for a good job. Get one and you’re set.
That might have been the case when St. Joseph’s economy was dominated by large factories where a high-school diploma would get you a job on the line for the next 30 years.
Those days are gone and they’re not coming back, despite what you hear on the campaign trail.
Now, there’s a recognition that a high school diploma is a starting point, not an end in and of itself. You still need one, but you better have a plan for something beyond that.
For many, that has meant pursuing a degree at a four-year college, a path that is statistically proven to provide a ticket to the middle class.
But a four-year college is not for everyone. For those who did pursue this path, the demand for student loan forgiveness shows how some are starting to question the benefits when they’re weighed against the costs.
There is another route for students who want a rewarding career with good pay and plenty of job opportunities. Vocational programs and community colleges provide hands-on learning in trades, skilled manufacturing and health professions.
These pursuits used to be looked down upon, but they shouldn’t be anymore. These programs offer job skills that employers need, often at a fraction of what a four-year university charges. Manufacturers, in particular, are demanding workers who are skilled in areas like robotics, precision welding and machining.
Last week, the St. Joseph School District held a signing ceremony for 27 students who will train as apprentices with local companies in welding, machining, information technology, industrial maintenance and auto repair. These students, from nearly 20 local high schools, take classes at Hillyard Technical Center.
Just like those who go on to a four-year college, these students should be celebrated for having a plan to develop job skills that lift their future prospects and benefit the workforce as a whole.
