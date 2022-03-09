A new administrative structure for Catholic education might have come across as a thunderbolt in St. Joseph.
Late Friday evening press releases tend to do that. In reality, the future has been under evaluation for some time. A St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership was formed recently to facilitate more cooperation between Bishop LeBlond High School and Cathedral, St. Francis Xavier and St. James grade schools. Last week’s announcement of a St. Joseph Catholic Academy formalizes that process by taking administrative functions out of the schools and putting them under one roof at the LeBlond campus.
At first, there might have been some confusion because St. Joseph Catholic Academy sounds like a place where children go to learn. But in this case, it’s the centralized operation that handles such things as fundraising, marketing and the hiring of teachers. All of the Catholic schools, as well as an early childhood center, will remain open at their current locations.
This kind of change shouldn’t come as a surprise because Catholic schools have always evolved. In his weekly “Turning Back of Pages” column, Terry Jordan (himself a Christian Brothers alum) noted that the grade school Parochial League used to include St. Stanislaus, Sts. Peter and Paul, Holy Rosary, St. Mary, Immaculate Conception, St. Patrick and the Catholic Orphanage.
All of those schools are gone now.
The current environment shows that Catholic schools in St. Joseph face many of the same challenges as the public schools: stagnant population, high poverty, older buildings in older neighborhoods and the large number of higher-income earners who choose to live in Kansas City.
Some issues are more specific to private schools, like the cost of tuition and the tendency of Catholics to have smaller families these days, but there is cause for optimism. The National Catholic Education Association reported a 3.8% enrollment increase nationwide during the 2021-22 academic year, the first in two decades.
Anyone who cares about Catholic schools will look at this new structure in St. Joseph and see that it would make it easier to consolidate down the road. Those who developed the St. Joseph Catholic Academy should understand that people aren’t naïve. They will need reassurance.
The outcome is important because Catholic schools aren’t just a relic of St. Joseph’s past, they are part of the current educational landscape. They don’t just produce a future workforce. Along with public schools and other private schools, they are responsible for developing the informed and engaged citizenry that’s essential for a functioning democracy.
Whatever the future holds, all people in St. Joseph should be pleased to see a plan to keep Catholic schools viable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.