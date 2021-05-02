Imagine flying in an airplane and hearing the pilot’s voice on the intercom. Instead of an update on weather conditions, arrival time or gate assignments, the captain makes a startling admission.

“The last pilot was really a terrible pilot. Things are better now.”

How confident would you feel?

Part of politics is the art of comparison. Once in office, you get to compare yourself favorably to your predecessor. Nowhere is this juxtaposition more dramatic than in the office of the presidency, where Joe Biden declares, “America is rising anew.” Four years earlier, Donald Trump built his entire political brand around the concept that America wasn’t so great until he arrived. In 1993, Bill Clinton told Congress, “Our nation needs a new direction.”

This has always been the case, but the “woe-was-us-before-I-came-along” attitude seems more pointed these days.

Ronald Reagan, in his first state-of-the-union address, seemed almost apologetic about the inflation and stagnation that the country was enduring. “Now I’ve painted a pretty grim picture, but I think I’ve painted it accurately,” he said.

Franklin Roosevelt won so many terms he couldn’t criticize the political leadership without it bouncing back on himself. Bankers and industrialists made a convenient target during his first speeches, Hitler and fascists were common foils later on. Otherwise, it was always good to make open-ended statements about progress. “It is our task to perfect, to improve, to alter when necessary, but in all cases to go forward,” FDR said.

Biden deserves credit for two aspects of his speech. One was never mentioning Trump by name, an act of decency that Trump never granted to Barack Obama. The other was in being honest about the scale of big government that he envisions for his term, something that Biden would have never acknowledged on the campaign trail because he may have never been elected if he had done so.

We now know where we stand and what we’re getting for the next four years.

Just once, however, it would be nice to hear a president acknowledge that things weren’t that bad under a previous administration and that the new leader might not have all the answers. Sometimes the pilot navigates while the plane is in the air.

In truth, Biden’s biggest test as president is probably unknown right now, just as George W. Bush didn’t give much thought to Osama bin Laden in early 2001 and Trump had never heard of the coronavirus as he stepped to the podium for his first address to a joint session.

That’s a scary thought. The challenge is always in the unknown, and at some point, the responsible party is always staring you in the face each morning.