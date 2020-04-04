City Councilman Brian Myers contemplates more of a carrot approach to go with the stick of enforcing the order to close St. Joseph’s nonessential businesses.

He is right.

Closing businesses is not something to take lightly, but these are not lighthearted times. That Myers is considering relief for shuttered businesses shows that he’s aware that a shelter-in-place order limits the spread of the virus, but it comes with a great economic cost.

We are talking about damage to the livelihoods of St. Joseph businesses and employees because of the order to close businesses deemed nonessential. Even those that remain open will struggle because of a lack of foot traffic or general commercial activity.

The trick comes in deciding how to enforce the order, because some will flout it. The city’s extension of its shelter-in-place order contained new language that outlines actions to be taken against violators, culminating in possible fines and arbitration.

The city asserts that enforcement will be complaint-driven. This eases concern about overzealous government action but also raises the prospect of neighbors ratting out neighbors. It would be better if everyone just complied.

If the city uses its stick to achieve full compliance, there’s a broad health benefit for all but little economic gain for the majority of businesses that did the right thing and voluntarily shut down. Myers seeks to address this with an easing of liquor license and health inspection fees for bars and restaurants. He also suggests reduced fees for business license renewal.

Some at City Hall may call this a budget-buster, but don’t buy it. The city’s own budget document shows that 25% of its revenue comes from user fees, while more than half comes from sales tax, property tax and grants.

Expect sales tax and gaming tax revenue to take an enormous hit from the loss of economic activity, regardless of what the city does with fees and licenses.

We think some sort of carrot approach deserves strong consideration. In fact, the council ought to broaden this concept so it benefits as many entrepreneurs and closed businesses as possible, rather than just bars and restaurants. (It also happens to be Myers’ line of work, but it’s a citizen council).

One idea is a reciprocal sales tax holiday. For however many days the city orders businesses to stay closed, that’s how many days they don’t have to pay city sales tax when they finally re-open.

Painful, yes, but there’s a lot of that going around now. The city has to take care of its citizens’ health needs first, but then it will be time to repair the economic damage.

Myers offers a good starting point.