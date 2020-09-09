Most likely, Tamarris Bohannon and Mario Herrera never met.

More than 400 miles separate St. Louis from Lincoln, Nebraska. These two men were different in terms of age, race and life experience. But they shared a common commitment to public service. Both put their lives on the line every working day, an act of selflessness that ended tragically in the same week in late August.

Bohannon, a St. Louis police officer, died Aug. 30 after he was ambushed while searching for a shooting victim.

Four days earlier, Herrera, an investigator with the Lincoln Police Department, was shot in the torso while serving a warrant in connection to a homicide investigation. He died from his injuries on Sept. 7.

Communities in Nebraska and Missouri responded with an outpouring of grief. In Nebraska, citizens stood in support of Herrera on nearly every interstate overpass between Omaha and Lincoln. In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson ordered flags lowered to half staff at all government buildings in St. Louis.

This is, unfortunately, not an uncommon event. Closer to home, officers with the St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol all have fallen in the line of duty in recent years.

Those agencies don’t need a reminder, but perhaps the rest of us do. Law enforcement officers have thick skins. They must be used to public scrutiny and abuse from some of the citizens they serve.

But police must be taken aback by the intensity of their opponents, a frenzy illustrated in calls to defund law enforcement and spasms of urban rioting.

Certainly, police shootings in Minneapolis and elsewhere demand a response and calls for change, but don’t confuse that with a disregard for due process. This is a right afforded to any American, including those accused of doing terrible things.

In Minnesota, the four police officers involved in the death of George Floyd were fired and charged with either murder and manslaughter, or aiding and abetting. Recall that in 1992, the LA riots occurred not after Rodney King was beaten, but when the officers in the case were acquitted.

Black citizens today share many of the same concerns about law enforcement as they did in 1992. What’s changed is the sense that it’s become an either/or proposition. One presidential candidate goes to Wisconsin to meet with police and property owners, and the next one follows to listen to the minority community.

Here’s a simple but ambitious ask. Can’t we have it both ways? Can’t we demand change, accountability and better policing, but also recognize the sacrifice of servants like Herrera and Bohannon and appreciate the work of those who do their jobs with quiet professionalism in our communities every day?