Those newly elected members of the St. Joseph City Council shouldn’t have trouble coming up with a consensus on the most important issues to tackle in the next four years.
Over and over during the campaign, candidates referenced crime, infrastructure, community appearance and the careful stewardship of taxpayer funds. Voters would tend to agree with these priorities.
Candidates also mentioned jobs as a pressing issue, although it often sounded like campaign rhetoric from 1994. Everyone wants to bring in jobs, create jobs and stop losing jobs. They’ll get no argument here. A community without a good job base is a dying community.
It’s just that some of this talk came off as reflexive or something that politicians are obligated to say. Upon taking office, today’s elected officials will learn that St. Joseph’s problem isn’t the availability of jobs as much as the availability of workers to fill them.
Or more specifically, the availability of a labor force willing to live and work in St. Joseph. At the end of 2022, St. Joseph’s unemployment rate was at 2.2%, with 1,395 people unemployed out of a labor force of 62,370. Today, while much attention is given to unemployment as a percentage, employers might be more interested in seeing ta pool of available workers.
At 62,049, St. Joseph’s labor force fell by 321 from December to January. This number hasn’t topped 65,000 since July of 2017, a relative scarcity that could scare off a larger employer looking at St. Joseph and hoping for available workers.
That’s not even talking about if the local workforce has the skills or training that employers are seeking. Census data shows that 21% of St. Joseph’s population has a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to nearly 33% for the nation as a whole. It’s an open question whether this means people in St. Joseph don’t see the value of an education or people with an education don’t see the value of St. Joseph.
On top of that, a bachelor’s degree isn’t the only measure of a skilled and educated workforce. Manufacturing companies are smaller and more technology-oriented than they were 20 years ago. This puts increased emphasis on community colleges and technical training, but only 6.4% of Buchanan County’s population had an associate’s degree in 2019, according to the Missouri Census Data Center.
The new mayor and council would love a splashy announcement that St. Joseph has attracted a company with 1,000 employees. It will never happen because that company would never be able to find enough workers.
The campaign of 1994 was over in 1994. This is 2022 when the best way to bring in jobs is to focus on quality of life and education.
