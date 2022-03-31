The St. Joseph City Council faces a potential overhaul when voters head to the polls Tuesday for the municipal general election.
In February, Taylor Crouse won election to represent District 2, which covers the South Side, and Andrew Trout is running unopposed in District 3 on the city’s northeast side. Both are newcomers to the council.
The other races feature a mix of incumbents and new faces. Voters don’t need to reflectively “throw the bums out,” but they should be willing to assess the accomplishments of those seeking reelection with the potential of the new candidates.
— The race for the 1st District, which includes Downtown and the city’s North End, features a rematch between Madison Davis and Pat Jones. Davis defeated Jones four years ago.
Davis is running on a desire to build on the momentum of the outgoing council on issues like bridge improvements and investments in Krug Park. Jones said her top priority is to build sidewalks at elementary schools. At a candidate forum, Davis said he’d consider another option for Interstate 229 if it routes traffic effectively. He also remarked that the city needs to know which schools are going to remain open before embarking on a sidewalk program.
For this ability to see issues from all sides, Davis gets our endorsement for another four years on the council.
— In District 4, which covers the city’s southeast quarter, incumbent Russell Moore is facing Mike Grimm. In a second term, Moore wants to focus on improvements to alleys, while Grimm is calling out the blight from abandoned commercial buildings like the former grocery store near Mitchell Avenue and 36th Street.
Grimm has spoken forcefully on both the need to hire more police officers and also address the root causes of crime, like addiction. Grimm has our endorsement in District 4.
— In the at-large race, Randy Schultz was elected outright in February. Six candidates are running for three remaining seats. Three are incumbents — Marty Novak, Brenda Blessing and Kent O’Dell. Kenton Randolph, Jeff Schomburg and Ken Reeder are the challengers. Novak is a retired advertising executive from the News-Press.
Both Randolph and Schomburg earned our endorsement because they would bring the perspective of a business owner to the council. As a former president of Pony Express Baseball, Schomburg also understands the value of St. Joseph’s parks assets.
For the remaining position, Novak best articulates both the past accomplishments of the council but also the need to continue looking forward to tackle a broad range of ongoing issues while remaining highly accessible to constituents.
All candidates deserve appreciation for their decision to run for municipal office.
