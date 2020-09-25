This time of year, the morning brings a faint chill and the leaves are just starting to show signs of brilliant reds and yellows.

Whether this change of season ends with Halloween parties and trick-or-treating remains to be seen. At the start of the year, a glimpse of the calendar revealed the potential for quite a celebration on Oct. 31. Halloween falls on a Saturday, with a full moon and a time change that brings an extra hour of sleep.

The coronavirus had other ideas. This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chose the first day of fall to release guidance for Halloween parties and trick-or-treating. It was not encouraging.

The CDC recommends against Halloween parties, door-to-door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treat parties. All are staples of the Halloween season for a variety of ages. All are tagged as high risk.

Instead, the agency recommends lower-risk activities such as carving pumpkins with your household, a Halloween scavenger hunt or virtual trick-or-treating.

That sounds about as fun as a virtual Easter egg hunt.

Los Angeles County already has advised against traditional trick-or-treating, although recent surveys show that 25% of Americans still plan to do so this year, a level of participation that isn’t much lower than non-pandemic years. It remains to be seen how much authority a local government might have to prohibit trick-or-treating, which amounts to a private arrangement on private property, but a recommendation against it would carry plenty of weight.

The question has been asked in St. Joseph. Mayor Bill McMurray said he has no idea and hasn’t given it much thought at this point, five weeks from the day and with three weeks to go on a citywide mask mandate. He said it would be up to the city’s health department to make recommendations.

The coronavirus already has resulted in plenty of disappointments, from proms to football games to more serious necessities like in-person school and jobs. Even Hiawatha, Kansas, the most Halloween-centric of cities, has vowed to go ahead with its annual parade, but with restrictions. Flexibility is the name of the game while the focus remains on non-pharmacological remedies to the coronavirus, like social distancing and masks.

In St. Joseph, let’s hope there’s a way to have a safe Halloween this year, but let’s also remember that the death toll from COVID-19 reached the grim milestone of 200,000 in the United States this past week. That’s the highest total figure anywhere in the world, up to this point.

It’s important to advocate for normalcy this fall, but it’s equally important to have perspective.