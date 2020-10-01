Somehow Bill McMurray, a former insurance executive who plays the organ at church, has become the Quentin Tarantino of Missouri politics.

“Where’s Nicole? Standing with Mayor Who Called for Republicans to Be Murdered,” screamed a press release from the Missouri Republican Party. When a GOP operative asked why she was silent on the issue for 10 days, Nicole Galloway, the Democratic candidate for governor, dutifully responded that she is indeed strongly opposed to killing people.

McMurray was living a PG-rated life until Sept. 19, when he got carried away while introducing Democratic candidates at a rally and remarked that he hoped Republican opponents meet an ending similar to Jesse James. In a literal sense, that means a bullet to the back of the head, not a quiet life in Texas. The DNA cleared that up in the 1990s.

A listener might have thought, “Did he really say that?” It was the kind of weird statement that’s usually whispered accidentally into a live mic instead of the introductory remarks at the podium. The bad feelings festered until McMurray made a public apology 10 days later.

So far, this is St. Joseph’s contribution in the race for governor.

If McMurray’s guilty of anything, it’s of the tendency to view political opponents as enemies rather than people with different ideas and priorities. He’s certainly not the only one, and he’s certainly not the biggest culprit.

It was hard to overlook that this apology came on the day when American political discourse reached its nadir in the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It wasn’t really a debate at all, rather a disheartening spectacle that resembled a series of abusive Facebook comments expressed verbally over 90 excruciating minutes.

Biden did not shine on this night. The moderator was hapless. And Trump’s behavior was wretched, there is no other way to put it. If you are OK with how he acted, ask yourself if you would allow a boss to treat you this way. Or a coach or a teacher while your children are in the room. We hope that those who are outraged with McMurray’s ill-advised “rally rhetoric” aren’t too pleased with what happened in Cleveland.

McMurray said something stupid. It might have come too late, but he apologized. The public should be ready to accept that and ultimately to judge his success as mayor on tangible issues like crime, infrastructure and responsiveness. He can recover.

For those who shared the stage in Cleveland, we’re not so sure. The only redemption might come if this debate turns out to be the political equivalent of a heavy drinker hitting rock bottom.

This is what the gutter looks like. There’s nowhere to go but up, as far as civility goes.