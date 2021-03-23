No one can accuse President Joe Biden of acting like a bull in a china shop in regard to immigration.

The president sought to bring a more deft touch to immigration policy, a relief following the ugly rhetoric of the previous four years. The problem is that people will see what they want to see and hear what they want to hear when it comes to immigration.

On this side of the border, the surge of migrants, especially unaccompanied children, looks more and more like a crisis. The White House, however, is loath to even utter the word, preferring a press secretary’s more sanitized classification of a “terrible situation.”

The administration says the border is closed, but migrants give this all the attention of the legalize at the bottom of a billing statement. They prefer to focus on Biden’s earlier statements upon taking office, including a vow to pursue a path to citizenship and a decision to accept unaccompanied children and reject former President Donald Trump’s “remain-in-Mexico” policy.

This fuels hope and, therefore, a surge, a terrible situation or a crisis. Whatever you want to call it. The migrants, many of them living in desperate situations, don’t seem willing to wait for Congress or the president to act. Given the track record, who can blame them?

As of last weekend, Homeland Security and the Border Patrol had 15,500 unaccompanied minors in custody, with a 63% increase in unaccompanied children reported in February.

Homeland Security says the U.S. is on pace to encounter more individuals on the border than it has in the last 20 years, which would be saying something. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported 100,441 illegal border crossings in February, a significant increase from most of last year but still less than the numbers from March, April, May and June of 2019, when Trump was in office.

This means this issue not only crosses national borders, it crosses party lines. It’s easy to blame the problem on the guy who came before you, but at some point you’re the president and it’s your problem to deal with, even if it distracts from the victory lap on stimulus funding.

It might be asking a little much for a grand political compromise that recognizes the economic benefits of immigration but also addresses a nation’s obligation to secure its borders and handle this issue in an orderly and humane fashion.

Instead, Biden vowed Sunday to get to the border at “some point.” Whether this is a crisis, a terrible situation or a logistical nightmare, this projects all the urgency normally assigned to a task like cleaning out the basement every spring.