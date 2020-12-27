Most St. Joseph residents could go months, even years, without paying notice to the buildings located at 5910 Mitchell Ave.

The Missouri Division of Youth Services likes it that way. But there was a time when the Riverbend Treatment Center was a topic of widespread debate within St. Joseph.

In 1995, a new state law allowed the DYS to keep some offenders in juvenile custody until the age of 21. This prompted the need to construct new facilities for juveniles who didn’t belong in a state prison but needed something more secure than a group home.

When some St. Joseph residents objected to a “youth prison,” the common reply was that this wasn’t a prison at all. It was a treatment center. That seemed to put the public at ease.

The Riverbend Treatment Center, which occupies 14 acres on St. Joseph’s far eastern fringe, has room for 36 youths who are committed to the facility by a juvenile court. Audit reports on Riverbend describe it at secure correction facility with juveniles who have committed offenses ranging from “property damage to severe crimes against people.” The average length of stay is 259 days.

The DYS, in a 2019 annual report, disclosed that 21% of those sent to DYS facilities committed the most-serious A and B-level felonies, while another 49% committed lower-level felonies.

The report did not break down which facilities housed these juveniles, so they could have gone to other locations in the state. But it’s safe to say not everyone is sent there for taking packs of gum, which is why Riverbend is equipped with a perimeter fence and multiple cameras. It’s why the public deserves answers when someone escapes from the St. Joseph facility, whatever you may wish to call it.

Word emerged last week, not from official state sources but from whistleblowers at Riverbend, that six juveniles have escaped from the facility by utilizing a hole in the fence that has gone unrepaired. Making matters worse, one of these escapees was later killed in a shooting near Kansas City.

St. Joseph residents embraced this facility on an assurance that it posed no safety risk and was devoted to rehabilitation. Two decades later, they deserve an explanation on how this happened, what types of offenses Riverbend’s juvenile population committed, if any juveniles there were certified as adults but committed to DYS under duel jurisdiction and why staff waited 30 minutes to notify authorities of the escapes.

DYS can call Riverbend whatever it wants. But for the sake of safety, both for the juveniles sent there and for the public at large, they might want to take some advice from those who run Missouri’s prisons. They could tell them what it takes to keep a facility secure and keep the public informed.