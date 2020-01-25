We thought sentencing reform would lead to some second thoughts in Missouri.

We didn’t think it would take less than a year.

In 2019, Missouri lawmakers showed rare bipartisan unity with passage of legislation that frees some repeat offenders from Missouri’s prison system. Designed to address the fiscal and social costs of incarceration, this bill became law and marked a significant turn from the “three-strikes-and-you’re-out” ethos of the 1990s.

Oh, how quickly the pendulum swings back. This could be attributed to urban gun violence in addition to rural sheriffs who express dismay at what they see as too many parole violators who are in and out of county jails. This year, Republican lawmakers are looking to keep violent criminals in prison — a reasonable goal, in our view. They want to enhance penalties for armed criminal action, or the use of a weapon in a violent crime.

This has already devolved into predictable talking points about root causes of crime and the need to rehabilitate prisoners. Fair points, but they overlook one essential truth.

If lawmakers want to ease prison overcrowding one year and crack down on repeat, violent offenders the next, those are not mutually exclusive approaches. They were right to focus on rehabilitation and they’re also on the mark to propose tougher laws for repeat, violent offenders. Just ask your local police officer or sheriff’s deputy how many familiar names wind up on the booking sheet.

Last year’s law was aimed at nonviolent offenders whose sentences were enhanced for committing drug and property crimes over and over. Whether or not you agree this is a good idea, there’s no denying that the change only applies to about 2% of the state prison population. These armed criminal action bills target a different type of person, the ones who commit violent offenses with a weapon.

This should be an area of broad agreement, but politicians today have switched from a problem-solving approach to a partisan litmus test on crime. For proof, look at the Democratic presidential debates, where Joe Biden falls all over himself to apologize for harsher sentencing laws in the mid-1990s, even though these measures did succeed in making neighborhoods safer.

Was it worth the cost? It’s a fair question, but now no one really wants to hear your answer. During debate at a state hearing last week for one tough-on-crime bill, a lawmaker was accused of approaching the problem from the perspective of a white man.

Maybe he’s just approaching it from the perspective of someone who’s tired of seeing people get killed. Let’s keep violent criminals in prison. That approach seems to be good for all Missourians.