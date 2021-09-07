If you live on the edge of town, a bucolic view of gentle hills and lush fields must bring a sense of contentment after a long day. But a nagging thought might intrude on occasion.
It might not stay that way.
Green space doesn’t stay green forever. At some point, someone might want to develop it. Long ago, that’s what happened when St. Joseph ended at 22nd Street and when the city limit went no farther than what is now the Belt Highway. Today, that tension between pristine views and economic potential exists near the eastern stretches of Pickett Road.
The Eastowne Business Park, a 350-acre development near Pickett and Riverside roads, officially opened in 2009. The goal was to provide available land with infrastructure to new and expanding companies. The goal was to make St. Joseph grow, something most people claim they want.
It’s fair to say that Eastowne didn’t take off as quickly as Mitchell Woods Business Park, a similar commercial development that filled up in the 1990s and 2000s.
Eastowne, billed as a mixed office and industrial development designed for light manufacturers, distributors and warehouses, slowly has gained momentum. Companies there include BMS Logistics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Schuetz Container and Cereal Ingredients, the latter being a new manufacturer expected to open for business in early 2022.
To help the site meet its potential, the St. Joseph City Council approved zoning changes that would allow for light manufacturing near a corner that had been designated for office use. The promise of an office buffer zone soothed over some of the neighboring residents’ concerns back when Eastowne was first conceived and developed, but the reality is that function hasn’t panned out.
The land is more valuable for light manufacturing and warehousing, rather than office space. This raises old concerns for those who live nearby and worry about heavy truck traffic and heavy industry.
This is not the first time this opposition has surfaced, at Eastowne or elsewhere. While the office buffer may or may not have been realistic, the fact is both the city and the county have sunk taxpayer money into building up this business park for a reason. It’s an important component to bringing jobs and economic growth to St. Joseph.
It also should be noted that this business park is zoned for light manufacturing, which specifically prohibits rendering plants and the kind of heavy industrial use seen in the Stockyards district of the city. The City Council often talks about growth and moving St. Joseph forward. In deciding to approve changes at Eastowne, its actions match the rhetoric.
