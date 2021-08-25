Thanks to the 1952 flood, Rosecrans Memorial Airport is situated on the west side of the Missouri River. For this reason, it’s easy to forget at times.
On Wednesday, a ceremony at Rosecrans showed why this little patch of Missouri looms large for the future of St. Joseph. The new communications building represents a $5.87 million investment and an upgrade for the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri Air National Guard. But it’s more than a building that will house Air Guard members and communications infrastructure.
It’s a sign that the Air National Guard is solidifying its presence in St. Joseph with an ongoing relocation to the northern part of the Rosecrans air base. This is an area that faces a reduced risk of the kind of flooding that struck in 1993 when dramatic photos of swamped C-130 aircraft raised concerns about the future of the Guard base in St. Joseph. Those concerns only grew over the years when it became apparent that major flooding is no longer an infrequent event on the Missouri River.
The new communications facility means that kind of devastation from flooding is less likely, as does planning for a new aircraft parking apron and construction of a new aircraft simulator building on the airport’s north site development. The $25 million full-motion simulator marks a significant investment for the base. It will further enhance the 139th’s standing as a leader in tactical airlift training and operations. Ground was broken on that project in 2020.
This relocation to the more high-and-dry portion of Rosecrans has occurred in stages over the years, but it’s a goal that remains critically important to St. Joseph because the 139th Airlift Wing is now the fourth-largest employer in the city. In fact, the guard is one of five employers with a workforce of more than 1,000 people. The 139th Airlift Wing’s annual report for the fiscal year 2020 shows $120 million in total expenditures and an overall economic impact of $217 million.
The relocation would lead to additional economic gains if the city can market the land or property left behind for private or commercial economic development.
The 139th is something that St. Joseph could ill afford to lose, and that’s not even getting into the impact of the unit’s mission on the nation’s defense. Due to the efforts of local, state and federal officials, the worst-case scenario that some envisioned after the 1993 flood now seems further from reality.
For that reason, the opening of this communications building is something that the people on the east side of the Missouri River shouldn’t overlook.
