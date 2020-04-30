A city manager might be the only professional who can say, with a straight face, that getting fired is a sign of a job well-done.

About 55% of U.S. cities use a manager or administrator form of government, according to the International City/County Management Association. This inevitably leads to clashes with elected officials who hire professional managers. Some believe a resume that includes job termination shows a manager or administrator who was willing to take a stand in the face of political pressure.

Bruce Woody did not get fired, nor did he deserve that fate. We mention this only to illustrate how professional management and populist sentiment don’t go hand-in-hand, that it’s possible to combine a rocky relationship with the council with an effective tenure in leading the city.

Woody leaves on his own terms as the longest-serving city manager in St. Joseph’s history, a fact that should count for something. Approval of a public safety tax in 2013 and CIP measures in both 2013 and 2018 point to public confidence in the city’s priorities and direction under Woody’s management.

Indeed, Woody’s background in engineering and public works could be considered his biggest attribute. His tenure corresponds with a sharp increase in sewer rates as the city complied with costly federal regulations for reducing sewage overflows into the Missouri River. Thanks to behind-the-scenes engagement with the EPA, the city was able to “flatten the curve” of rate increases in recent years, but this remains a source of friction between the public and City Hall.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing. Recent questions about sewer-billing procedures and a general fund deficit culminated with a call for a state audit. This council seemed more combative.

This, too, becomes part of Woody’s legacy. But in the long term, Woody’s success in St. Joseph could be measured in how often his name comes up in future discussions. Just ask Dr. Robert Vartabedian, the former Missouri Western State University president, about the value of being forgotten after riding off into the sunset. To err is human, to be forgotten is divine.

The next city manager will face enormous challenges with budgeting and falling tax receipts amid a pandemic-fueled recession. The ability to rise to this challenge will define the next manager, and we would suggest that Woody leaves the city reasonably well-positioned.

Maybe Woody doesn’t ride off into the sunset. He would need a job in California, not in Florida, to do that. But St. Joseph’s outgoing city manager deserves praise for steady and honest leadership, literally a calm before the storm in St. Joseph.