The clamor for rural broadband is almost as old as the internet itself. At at time when big cities fight for 5G investment, folks in some rural communities seek speed and connectivity that would bring their technology into the early 21st century.

It was always easy to throw them a bone with a grant or a line item in a budget somewhere. But the vastness of rural America makes any kind of widespread infrastructure deployment difficult, so it always seemed like a race with no finish line.

The coronavirus should add urgency to the need to bring broadband access to farms and small towns. More than 21 million people in America lack advanced broadband internet access, according to the latest report from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

This no longer means that 21 million people lack the ability to play games or stream movies from home. The pandemic means that even more of our lives have shifted online, with a heavy emphasis on things we need instead of things we want.

With work meetings on Zoom and school lessons on YouTube, the inability to access high-speed internet makes it harder for rural residents to keep earning, keep learning and weather the storm. In some communities, libraries serve as the best place to get a high-speed connection, but those facilities are closed right now.

An equity problem exists with technology access in St. Joseph, with the U.S. Census Bureau estimating that 18% of households lack a computer at home. This also demands attention, especially for students engaged in distance learning, but it’s a problem of either priorities or economics on a more personal level. In rural areas, too many people can’t get broadband even if they want it, which is a broader shortcoming that requires action.

As always, it comes down to money as much as hardware. Sharon Strover, director of the Technology & Information Policy Institute at the University of Texas, contends that the usual supply-and-demand economics don’t work with critical infrastructure, especially when you’re talking about miles between houses.

The coronavirus pandemic will leave a lasting legacy on many aspects of American life, from trust in scientific experts to how much we’re willing to tolerate in day-to-day disruptions. Another legacy will be a greater appreciation of the importance of connectivity in everyday life, not for frivolous things but to access information and employment.

It won’t be tops on the agenda when the post-crisis reckoning comes, but policymakers shouldn’t wait for the next disaster to ensure that all parts of the country have access to technology that’s necessary not just to enjoy life, but to survive it.