There are plenty of things wrong with the internet. It can be a source of aggravation for many. However, those who lack access to it miss out on many things we now take for granted like health news, directions, educational access and information on what is happening politically and economically.
These are all benefits that have become part of our connected world, thanks to the web.
Furthermore, those who are isolated due to health, immobility or geography now can connect with friends and loved ones with the touch of a button. This enhances the physical and emotional well-being of those who would otherwise be cut off from crucial communication.
In short, the internet is no longer simply a luxury. It is a necessity.
That is why Missourians can be encouraged by the appointment of a new director of broadband development in the state. B.J. Tankserly, who started his role in mid-January and will implement a plan by Gov. Mike Parson to invest around $400 million in broadband access. This investment also will upgrade cell phone towers so that Missourians can have increased phone service throughout the state. A particular target of this new program is the nearly 400,000 Missourians who have no internet access, either because of cost or because it is simply unavailable where they live.
In our part of Missouri, there is a strong need for a focus on broadband access, especially for the “last-mile” in some rural areas.
The new director has rightly said that adequate internet access has now become a quality-of-life issue and not just an add-on. Especially in the age of COVID-19, when many students and adults have to work or study from home, quality internet access is key to a brighter future for Missourians. For farmers, access to resources that will benefit both their families and all of those served by Missouri farms will make a lasting difference.
Grants and other assistance that can bridge the technology gap, in cooperation with broadband and cell phone providers, can make both the present and the future brighter for all Missourians. For those with little or no computer experience, greater access to training can come through more access to quality broadband service.
Healthier and more prosperous communities are worth the investment involved in increasing access. Communities will be healthier and more prosperous in the long run, and our democracy will be stronger if we can follow through with this program. Like good transportation, good internet access is no longer just a luxury.
