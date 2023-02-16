On Dec. 4, 2012, dignitaries from Missouri and Kansas gathered to celebrate the opening of the Amelia Earhart bridge connecting Atchison and southern Buchanan County.
It was not an easy undertaking. Discussions started as early as 1996 and a groundbreaking ceremony was held eight years later. Flooding and supply shortages caused numerous delays.
On ribbon-cutting day, no one complained about any of that. Maybe that’s because those who recall driving across the previous bridge, a narrow structure built in 1938, remember looking out the side window and thinking, “There’s the river right down there.”
The new, four-lane structure was seen as a clear upgrade, providing an economic boost to the area. About 20 miles north, there are dreams of a second Missouri River bridge providing a similar boost in St. Joseph.
The concept was floated a year or so ago during discussions on the future of the Interstate 229 bridge. It seemed crazy, but the dream just won’t die. It may have come as a surprise earlier this month when the city council authorized $65,000 for its share of a feasibility study on a potential bridge connecting St. Joseph with Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
Let’s just say, as far as dreams go, we remain dubious about this one. A major highway bridge would be expensive, probably more so than the $59 million that was split between the Kansas and Missouri highway departments for the Amelia Earhart structure. There’s a question of whether Kansas would want to pay an equal share for a bridge that could begin in Missouri and, for those going west, end up on a tiny sliver of Missouri on the other side.
The study will deal with engineering details like height, length and skew angles, but the bigger issue might be the economic analysis. The concern is that funding for such a major project will crowd out other needs, so it will be necessary to demonstrate an economic benefit spread far and wide. What’s good for the air guard is good for St. Joseph, and the bridge would benefit the base at Rosecrans, but this study will have to show more than that.
This study will cost $165,000 when funding from the city and the Missouri Department of Transportation is added together. However, it’s worth noting that the price tag is a sliver of what an actual bridge would cost. For that reason, the feasibility study is worth pursuing if it shows this is a project worth the money or if it kills the dream once and for all.
The beauty of a feasibility study is once you spend the money, you’re done. A bridge to nowhere would be a burden for years to come, so it’s best to keep an open mind and find out right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.