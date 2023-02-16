This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


120602_earhart_ek (copy)

FILE — This photograph from 2012 shows archway under construction on the new Amelia Earhart Bridge between Missouri with Kansas.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

On Dec. 4, 2012, dignitaries from Missouri and Kansas gathered to celebrate the opening of the Amelia Earhart bridge connecting Atchison and southern Buchanan County.

It was not an easy undertaking. Discussions started as early as 1996 and a groundbreaking ceremony was held eight years later. Flooding and supply shortages caused numerous delays.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.