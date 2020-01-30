If you had a chance to do it all over again, would you change anything?

If your answer is no, then God bless. You must be a contented person who either makes good choices or has a unique ability to live life without ever looking back.

St. Joseph gets another stab at decisions made decades ago to route traffic through Downtown St. Joseph on the Interstate 229 bridge. That double-decker structure now dominates the skyline on St. Joseph’s western edge.

Known as the Belt West project in its early stages, this interstate bridge was completed in 1986. Three decades later, it’s viewed as costly and outdated, prompting federal and state highway officials to consider options. These could involve refurbishment of the existing structure or various two- and four-lane alternatives that would open up the riverfront but result in a loss of the interstate designation.

Extreme positions seem to dominate the discussion. Some would argue to save the bridge, which still carries about 17,000 vehicles a day, in order to move traffic to industrial areas south of Downtown. Others view the double-decker as an eyesore that blocks the natural view of the Missouri River and impedes development in that area.

Both scenarios are emotionally appealing but fraught with risk. In our opinion, the existing design shouldn’t be ruled out for aesthetic purposes, but a do-over also leaves future generations with costly maintenance over a relatively short lifespan. It does not seem to be the most fiscally responsible solution.

Those who dream of a riverfront renaissance might be disappointed to see that the bridge isn’t the only thing holding us back. Coal trains rumble past frequently, and the corridor for development is narrow in spots. If you ask the folks in Craig, Missouri, they won’t tell you a highway is the biggest problem for development near the river.

Soon, the St. Joseph City Council will get to weigh in on its preferred options. This might be purely ceremonial, but we’d like to think that the thoughts of the city’s elected body count for something.

Our advice (which is purely ceremonial) is to avoid an attachment to the way things have always been or the way you’d want them to be in a perfect world. Look at the issue rationally, in terms of which options effectively move freight without filling Downtown streets with heavy traffic. Don’t get encumbered with side issues like roundabouts, the fate of cobblestones and even interstate designations.

In Kansas City, the Armour Road/Highway 210 corridor moves traffic effectively, without being part of the interstate.

For our part, we could live without this bridge if there’s an alternative that still serves roughly the same purpose without causing more problems than it solves.