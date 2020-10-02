St. Joseph city leaders can take one measure of solace in the acrimonious debate over face masks.

It doesn’t cost anything, except maybe some aggravation, to put one on. Also, a mask requirement will last only a matter of weeks or months.

OK, that’s two things. But the point is, it’s cheap and temporary as far as controversies go. The same can’t be said for the future of the Interstate 229 bridge. That decision will cost tens of millions of dollars and leave a permanent legacy that’s viewed as either visionary or regrettable, depending on the person being asked.

So it’s no surprise that the council encounters difficulty when deciding what to do about the I-229 double-decker structure, which the Missouri Department of Transportation can no longer maintain on a long-term basis. A work session resulted in no consensus on the structure, which has to be completely replaced or refurbished.

Mayor Bill McMurray hoped the council would emerge with some sort of agreement, but there’s a split between those who wish to refurbish the double-decker structure and those who prefer more of a ground-level parkway or roadway along the riverfront.

On top of that, state Rep. Bill Falkner, a former St. Joseph mayor, continues to pitch a dream of building a new bridge across the river to link up with Rosecrans Memorial Airport before joining U.S. Highway 36 in Elwood, Kansas.

The council decided to throw it back to the Metropolitan Planning Organization in the hope that the group can forward a plan that meets with more widespread support.

When it comes back up, the council should remain cautious about an overly sentimental attachment to the bridge as it is, because a new version could prove as costly and short-lived as the existing structure. The double-decker didn’t exactly usher in Downtown’s best days after it was fully opened, so the argument that it’s essential to Downtown business doesn’t carry much weight.

In addition, the council should be leery of pursuing a bridge option that’s as costly as another span across the river. If Falkner can get the money for such a bridge, more power to him, but there’s great risk in holding out for a highly unlikely scenario.

We encourage a solution that is financially responsible and meets the needs for traffic flow to the Stockyards district and Downtown businesses. The needs of Hillyard, a local company with significant expansion plans for the former Wire Rope property, can’t be ignored.

If traffic flow can be accomplished with a parkway option that opens up the river, then it’s worth pursuing. The council should base its decision, however, on functionality and fiscal responsibility more than aesthetics.

We’ll be driving on this roadway long after our masks are discarded.