If knowledge is power, then Missouri health officials are adding to the arsenal with an update to its statistical releases on COVID-19.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has provided a range of information relating to testing, infections and vaccination rates. There’s even data on coronavirus strains that show up in raw sewage.
This information is thorough but also confusing and of limited value at times. One example would be positivity rates. This is valuable information, but only if large numbers of people are getting tested. It may not tell us how much the virus is present in the wider community, especially among the young and healthy.
Last week, the health department unveiled a new piece of information that should influence personal decisions regarding the value of vaccinations.
The department’s COVID-19 dashboard now identifies breakthrough COVID-19 cases, defined as someone who tests positive for the coronavirus after becoming fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the final shot. The statistics are revealing.
Only 2% of fully vaccinated Missourians became infected with COVID-19. What’s more, only 0.2% of vaccinated Missourians died as a result of COVID-19 complications. In addition, the state health data shows a strong correlation between breakthrough fatalities and conditions like diabetes, kidney disease and obesity.
This data, compiled from the Missouri Hospital Association and the state health department, illustrates that the primary benefit of the vaccine isn’t to stop the virus. It’s to stop its most devastating consequences.
“The main goal of the vaccines was to decrease the severity of illnesses leading to hospitalizations and deaths, and it was never assumed they would prevent 100% of infections,” the health department reported in a press release.
The data on the unvaccinated backs up that claim. The health department dashboard shows that 87% of all positive cases and 90% of fatalities involve Missourians who did not get vaccinated. Those statistics are based on a percentage of all coronavirus cases in the state.
We all know that Jen Psaki got vaccinated and nevertheless tested positive for COVID-19. The same goes for some members of the New York Yankees. Many people know someone who isn’t famous who has a similar story to tell.
Those are personal anecdotes. Those stories are impactful and compelling, but these individual cases can’t hold up to the vast weight of statistical evidence that reveals the effectiveness of the vaccine, on a wider scale over a longer period.
All Missourians should consider this updated state health information when forming opinions and making a personal choice on the vaccine for COVID-19.
