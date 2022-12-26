Do you remember how you felt when the Kansas City Chiefs eked out an ugly, turnover-laden overtime victory against the one-win Houston Texans in Week 15?
Disgusted, maybe. But a win’s a win.
The U.S. Senate did its best impression of an NFL team gasping and wheezing toward the finish line when it passed a pork-laden, $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package last week. It was hard to feel good about it, but at least it averts a government shutdown. Hey, a win’s a win in the nation’s capital.
Here’s what the Senate (followed by the House) was able to accomplish with the spending package: It funds the federal government through September and avoids the chaos of another shutdown after the new year. It includes $858 billion in defense and $787 billion in non-defense discretionary funding. It provides key funding to Ukraine’s defense and emergency disaster assistance in the U.S. It increases spending for Pell Grants (a Democrat victory) and reduces the IRS budget (a victory for Republicans).
It includes $5.4 million for the planning and design of a general-purpose maintenance hangar and an aircraft parking apron at Rosecrans Memorial Airport (a local win). It clarifies that the vice president does not have the power to overturn the results of a presidential election. (Something that all Americans should support).
So why does it leave a bad taste in the mouth? Because Congress once again showed that it cannot pass a proper budget in September but instead has to rely on emergency resolutions on the cusp of Christmas break. In this case, it delivered 4,155 pages that few people read. The increase in non-emergency budget authority exceeds the consumer price index, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Government, and will lead to further deficit spending and inflation. Just like past bills, it relies on more borrowing instead of making hard choices or offsets to accommodate additional spending.
This bill does three things that failing states have done throughout history: devotes a growing share of the national budget to the military, fails to address border security and allows budget deficits to fester and grow.
So while we applaud money for Rosecrans and a commitment to freedom fighters in Ukraine, it’s hard to see this spending package in the same fawning tones of national media outlets that call it a smashing victory.
It keeps the lights on, it avoids catastrophe. It’s like a team that just did enough to prevent an embarrassing loss or a kid who crams at the last minute to get a grade up to a C.
Congratulations on the bare minimum. Here’s hoping for a better 2023.
