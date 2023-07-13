In today’s society, all of us should presume to be on camera whether we like it or not.
At any concert, sporting event or school activity, it’s common to see people pulling out a cell phone camera. The need to record and share is usually harmless, but there’s a darker side. Those cameras also come out when there’s a fire, accident or some kind of police activity that occurs in public view.
Law enforcement seems to live in fear of what is and isn’t captured on camera. This concern is justified. Video can be selective or manipulated based on how it’s edited or presented. It’s a picture, but not the whole picture.
Some jurisdictions attempt to prohibit the recording of police activity. This is an exercise in futility, not to mention a violation of a person’s constitutional rights if the video is taken on public property and doesn’t interfere with a law enforcement operation.
The better option is to let the police video speak for itself. Police body cameras provide a more objective means of answering questions about law enforcement interactions with the public, especially following an encounter that ends badly.
Seeing is believing, which is why we support efforts to outfit Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies and St. Joseph police officers with body cameras. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said body cams are being purchased for his department. In St. Joseph, voters will determine whether to spend $900,000 on police body cams as part of the Capital Improvements Program tax on Aug. 8.
Body cams are not a magic PR fix for law enforcement. Like any technology, they are useful if employed in the right way. That means not just turning them on but also releasing information in a way that improves transparency and accountability.
After the riots in Ferguson, the Missouri legislature passed a bill that placed limits on the release of footage from body cameras. Video is considered closed to the public during open investigations and at nonpublic locations such as homes, schools and hospitals.
These restrictions create a sense that the state sees more value in body cams for the evidence they provide in the courtroom or internal reviews within a police department. But there’s also the court of public opinion, which is no small thing in the wake of Ferguson, Minneapolis and other flashpoints.
There might be times when it is in the public interest to err on the side of transparency and release footage in fairly short order, especially if it helps put rumors to rest or provides context to a complicated situation.
It doesn’t make a lot of sense to spend considerable money on body cams and then sit on the footage as a default response. The city and county should draw up clear standards that explain when and how body cam video will be released to the public.
