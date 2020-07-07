In the June 2 election, Michelle Traster came within 402 votes of winning a seat on the St. Joseph Board of Education.

It was a close call, with Lori Witham and Rick Gilmore taking the top two slots in a six-person race. Traster was third, 735 votes ahead of the fourth-place candidate.

So logic would suggest that Traster deserves the nod when the school board meets to fill another opening that emerged when Seth Wright stepped down prior to the end of his term. Tuesday marked the deadline for prospective candidates, including Traster, to submit applications to the board.

To be clear, we are not endorsing a Traster candidacy nor saying it should be ruled out. By all accounts, Traster ran a solid and effective campaign in what proved to be a difficult period for candidates who wanted to connect with voters and get the word out amid a pandemic. The April vote was postponed to June 2 because of the coronavirus. Turnout was 13.5% on election day, which was better than officials anticipated, but still low.

We only suggest that the board, which has the final say in appointing someone to fill the remainder of a term, needs to look at more than just election numbers in what will be one its its more important decisions.

It is a job interview, not just a popularity contest, one where board members must consider views, temperament and how this person fits into the decision-making structure of the entire board. The board needs neither a rubber stamp nor Dr. No, but rather someone who will absorb complex information and consider all sides before making a decision.

It needs someone with a backbone and conviction, but also someone who sees the value of compromise at times. Background is another important criteria, as a board made up entirely of business people, retired teachers or taxpayer advocates is less effective than one that offers a good mix of life experience, values and expertise.

The beauty of a nonpartisan race like school board is that it lacks the bitterness found in the state and national campaigns between Democratic and Republican candidates. That was noticeable and refreshing during the campaign. The problem is that it’s sometimes difficult to find much separation between candidates who all seem to support teachers, vow to put children first and see some need for new schools — but not anytime soon.

With critical issues on boundaries and funding on the horizon, the Board of Education has an obligation to give each applicant a serious look and try to find some of these material differences. They may very well choose Traster, but that decision needs to be based on more than the numbers on June 2.