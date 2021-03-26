Anyone who runs for public office deserves the respect and admiration of the community.

It’s a thankless job that’s even more thankless in today’s environment of social media name-calling. In St. Joseph, voters will choose among eight declared candidates for three positions on the St. Joseph Board of Education, plus one person running on a write-in basis.

The candidates can be roughly categorized into three groups. Larry Koch, Lute Atieh and Rick Gehring are incumbents seeking another three-year term.

Their backing of facility improvements, as outlined in the $107 million bond issue known as Proposition CARE, looms as a defining chapter in their tenure as board members. You can’t say they’ve shied from tough, necessary decisions.

David Foster and David Jordan emerged as strong advocates for Proposition CARE who are nonetheless seen as candidates who would bring a fresh perspective to the board. Both have ties to education, Jordan as a retired teacher and Foster as an entrepreneur who was raised by two educators.

LaTonya Williams voiced general support for the need for new facilities but expressed concerns about equity for all parts of the city. That’s a perspective the district could use.

Colby Oyerly, who has a business background, and perennial candidate Kenneth Reeder oppose the bond issue. Reeder tends to get worked up on this issue at public forums, while Oyerly offers more measured and thoughtful insight into the impact of school closings on the student population. The same could be said of Michelle Traster, the write-in candidate.

Nearly all candidates bring something to the table. For that reason, the News-Press chooses not to endorse individuals but encourages voters to research the attributes of each and to go to the polls April 6 on this important election.

Our only position is that the three who prevail should remember that they are elected to serve the people of St. Joseph, not the board president or the superintendent. The current board displays a troubling tendency to defer to one person — Board President Tami Pasley — on discussing matters of policy.

This muzzling of elected officials does a disservice to other board members, who have much to add, as well as the people of St. Joseph who deserve to hear from them. It also raises alarms given the district’s past troubles, when former Board President Dan Colgan attempted a similar stranglehold on information and criticized board member Chris Danford for airing “dirty laundry.”

It’s a history lesson that shouldn’t be lost on anyone.

It’s more important to be transparent than to be on message. This current board risks making the same mistakes, in style if not in substance. Let’s hope it’s different with the new one.